TORONTO (AP) — Darryl Watts thought she’d retired from hockey after a stellar NCAA career. At Boston College, Watts became the first freshman to win the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top player in women’s Division I hockey. She recently finished her career at Wisconsin, ranking second all-time in NCAA scoring with 297 points in 172 games. She decided to forgo a masters program in commercial real-estate to play for the Premier Hockey Federation. The Toronto team offered her a league-record $150,000 salary for the 2023-24 season. The seven-team PHF, with clubs in Toronto, Montreal and five U.S. cities, has upped the financial ante in its bid to be the North American women’s pro hockey league of record.

