The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 43, Osceola 34

Arcadia 58, Viroqua 48

Assumption 46, Edgar 35

Athens 58, Rib Lake 35

Auburndale 53, Newman Catholic 45

Badger 62, Burlington 54

Cashton 62, Brookwood 55

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 62, Spring Valley 47

Cristo Rey Jesuit 41, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 27

Florence 44, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 18

Fort Atkinson 53, Whitewater 51

Fox Valley Lutheran 52, Clintonville 38

Franklin 79, Racine Park 27

Frederic 43, Luck 39

Freedom 100, Waupaca 31

Gillett 42, Lena 31

Heritage Christian 69, Stockbridge 26

Highland 65, Wauzeka-Steuben 46

Kenosha Tremper 69, Kenosha Indian Trail 53

Laconia 51, Omro 40

Marathon 47, Stratford 43

Menasha 48, Seymour 13

Menomonie 67, Rice Lake 44

Mercer 53, Goodman/Pembine 34

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 52, Milwaukee Hamilton 19

Neenah 71, Kaukauna 52

Neillsville 53, Gilman 30

New London 69, Green Bay East 18

Niagara 60, Saint Thomas Aquinas 16

North Fond du Lac 58, Campbellsport 36

Northwestern 67, Ashland 38

Oneida Nation 54, Crivitz 47

Oregon 53, Cuba City 47

Pardeeville 63, Waterloo 31

Phillips 81, Abbotsford 53

Pittsville 48, Spencer 41

Pius XI Catholic 60, Wisconsin Lutheran 47

Rhinelander 62, Wausau East 56

Royall 64, New Lisbon 46

South Shore 65, Solon Springs 58

St. Croix Falls 47, Prescott 45

St. Marys Springs 47, Mayville 26

Suring 62, Bowler 41

University School of Milwaukee 66, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 55

Verona Area 48, Beaver Dam 42

Washburn 41, Northwood 37

West De Pere 57, Xavier 46

Wilmot Union 57, Westosha Central 51

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 65, Lomira 45

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 62, Mosinee 55

Wonewoc-Center 55, Necedah 23

Wrightstown 64, Luxemburg-Casco 38

