BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 82, Nekoosa 36

Algoma 53, Sturgeon Bay 45

Almond-Bancroft 75, Rosholt 28

Arcadia 47, Viroqua 37

Argyle 60, Monticello 40

Barneveld 86, Juda 10

Barron 68, Cumberland 60

Belleville 79, Waterloo 25

Bloomer 47, Regis 45

Brookfield Academy 87, Saint Francis 67

Cameron 76, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 62

Central Wisconsin Christian 52, Dodgeland 32

Colby 85, Gilman 51

Cristo Rey Jesuit 53, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 40

Darlington 76, Riverdale 48

Deerfield 58, Palmyra-Eagle 34

Dodgeville 61, Platteville 54

Durand 67, Boyceville 46

East Troy 62, Whitewater 36

Edgerton 52, Big Foot 50

Eleva-Strum 57, Gilmanton 51

Elk Mound 65, Glenwood City 35

Evansville 59, Jefferson 45

Fall Creek 74, Stanley-Boyd 53

Fall River 68, Cambria-Friesland 44

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 67, Westby 34

Green Bay Southwest 79, Pulaski 61

Greenfield 82, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 70

Holmen 71, Aquinas 42

Hortonville 87, Oshkosh North 84

Howards Grove 72, Oostburg 64

Hudson 55, Chippewa Falls 52

Hustisford 61, Valley Christian 44

Janesville Craig 64, Janesville Parker 52

Kenosha Indian Trail 84, Kenosha Tremper 58

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 57, Catholic Central 42

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 74, Plymouth 69

Kewaunee 63, Gibraltar 40

Kickapoo 85, Wonewoc-Center 26

Kohler 99, Random Lake 96

Ladysmith 89, Spooner 32

Lake Mills 58, Columbus 57

Lakeland 77, Merrill 62

Lancaster 57, Richland Center 50

Lourdes Academy 67, Oakfield 51

Luther 72, Cochrane-Fountain City 38

Madison Memorial 70, Madison La Follette 58

Madison West 67, Madison East 65

Manitowoc Lutheran 59, Mishicot 31

Marion 64, Gresham Community 35

Markesan 66, Rio 28

Mauston 48, Westfield Area 37

McDonell Central 73, Osseo-Fairchild 47

Melrose-Mindoro 55, Alma/Pepin 34

Middleton 73, Sun Prairie 53

Milton 68, Reedsburg Area 43

Mondovi 56, Colfax 51

Neillsville 57, Columbus Catholic 42

New Glarus 63, Marshall 57

New Holstein 61, Saint Lawrence Seminary 47

New Richmond 87, Somerset 73

Northland Lutheran 54, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 32

Northwestern 80, St. Croix Falls 44

Oak Creek 66, Racine Horlick 52

Oshkosh West 68, Kaukauna 65

Owen-Withee 69, Greenwood 22

Ozaukee 63, Cedar Grove-Belgium 56

Pacelli 91, Tri-County 16

Pecatonica 47, Albany 46

Port Edwards 67, Wild Rose 54

Potosi 68, Cassville 28

Prairie du Chien 45, River Valley 30

Racine Case 66, Kenosha Bradford 50

Racine Park 57, Franklin 53

Randolph 65, Montello 25

Reedsville 58, Hilbert 34

River Ridge 64, Benton 58

Sauk Prairie 58, Edgewood 50

Shawano 61, Menasha 46

Sheboygan Area Luth. 58, Sheboygan Christian 53

Sheboygan South 52, Chilton 49

Shiocton 75, Weyauwega-Fremont 73

Shoreland Lutheran 73, Messmer 47

Shullsburg 63, Belmont 46

Southwestern 56, Fennimore 37

Spring Valley 64, Elmwood/Plum City 38

St. Mary Catholic 87, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 67

Tenor/Veritas 86, Eastbrook Academy 78

Thorp 58, Cadott 48

Verona Area 70, Beloit Memorial 67

Watertown Luther Prep 57, Lodi 42

Waupun 77, Ripon 68

West Salem 94, Black River Falls 61

Weston 76, Coulee Christian-Providence 63

Whitehall 81, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 57

Winneconne 60, Berlin 57

Wisconsin Dells 79, Wautoma 57

Wisconsin Lutheran 88, Pius XI Catholic 66

