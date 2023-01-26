The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 43, Osceola 34
Assumption 46, Edgar 35
Cristo Rey Jesuit 41, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 27
Florence 44, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 18
Fort Atkinson 53, Whitewater 51
Fox Valley Lutheran 52, Clintonville 38
Franklin 79, Racine Park 27
Frederic 43, Luck 39
Heritage Christian 69, Stockbridge 26
Kenosha Tremper 69, Kenosha Indian Trail 53
Menasha 48, Seymour 13
Menomonie 67, Rice Lake 44
Mercer 53, Goodman/Pembine 34
Neenah 71, Kaukauna 52
Northwestern 67, Ashland 38
Oneida Nation 54, Crivitz 47
Oregon 53, Cuba City 47
Phillips 81, Abbotsford 53
Pius XI Catholic 60, Wisconsin Lutheran 47
St. Croix Falls 47, Prescott 45
Suring 62, Bowler 41
University School of Milwaukee 66, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 55
Washburn 41, Northwood 37
Wonewoc-Center 55, Necedah 23
