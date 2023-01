HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Marques Warrick had 18 points in Northern Kentucky’s 68-50 win over Green Bay on Thursday night in the first game for the slumping Phoenix since they fired Will Ryan. Ryan was fired Tuesday and Freddie Owens took over as interim coach but that didn’t stop Green Bay from going down to its 12th straight loss. The Norse improved to 14-8 with the victory and the Phoenix fell to 2-20.

