The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Madison La Follette 78, Janesville Craig 70

Milw. Bay View 81, Young Coggs Prep 52

Tomahawk 72, White Lake 42

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 74, Wolf River Lutheran 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..