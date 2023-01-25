The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 58, Nekoosa 16

Albany 86, Argyle 20

Amery 40, Baldwin-Woodville 32

Amherst 52, Weyauwega-Fremont 39

Appleton West 67, Oshkosh North 63

Aquinas 63, Platteville 53

Ashwaubenon 49, Manitowoc Lincoln 47

Augusta 51, Alma/Pepin 42

Baraboo 37, Edgewood 34

Barneveld 66, Pecatonica 39

Barron 39, Hayward 38

Bay Port 53, De Pere 41

Beaver Dam 58, Fort Atkinson 12

Belleville 50, Dodgeville 43

Blair-Taylor 60, Independence 23

Bonduel 75, Menominee Indian 46

Bowler 44, Marion 27

Brookfield Academy 71, Lake Country Lutheran 69

Brookfield Central 72, West Allis Nathan Hale 34

Brookfield East 70, Germantown 56

Brown Deer 75, Whitnall 70

Cameron 45, Cumberland 31

Cedarburg 69, West Bend West 38

Clear Lake 47, Northwood 30

Cochrane-Fountain City 79, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 43

Cristo Rey Jesuit 41, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 27

Cuba City 88, Southwestern 36

D.C. Everest 61, Wausau East 52

Dominican 72, Shoreland Lutheran 22

Durand 48, Colfax 43, OT

Elk Mound 66, Mondovi 34

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 54, Sheboygan Christian 40

Ellsworth 51, Altoona 40

Evansville 48, Turner 37

Fennimore 52, Iowa-Grant 38

Florence 67, Goodman/Pembine 35

Florence 74, Goodman 51

Franklin 68, Racine Case 47

Frederic 43, Luck 39

Freedom 69, Denmark 32

Gilman 69, Colby 59

Grafton 60, Port Washington 29

Grantsburg 61, Webster 35

Green Bay Southwest 52, Sheboygan South 42

Hartford Union 73, Whitefish Bay 61

Holmen 51, Onalaska 48

Homestead 80, Nicolet 24

Hortonville 52, Appleton North 33

Howards Grove 55, Kohler 45

Hustisford 44, Dodgeland 41

Iola-Scandinavia 61, Manawa 31

Ithaca 42, Weston 27

Jefferson 49, Big Foot 30

Kenosha Bradford 49, Oak Creek 30

Kenosha Tremper 83, Racine Horlick 33

Kettle Moraine 55, Milwaukee DSHA 28

Kewaskum 55, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 50

Kickapoo 54, Seneca 33

Kiel 46, Manitowoc Lutheran 38

Kiel 58, Lomira 47

Kimberly 59, Appleton East 58

La Crosse Logan 59, Sparta 45

Ladysmith 44, Ashland 33

Lakeside Lutheran 53, Waterloo 39

Lancaster 53, River Ridge 40

Laona-Wabeno 62, Elcho 26

Lincoln 59, Eleva-Strum 14

Madison La Follette 65, Madison East 63

Madison Memorial 75, Beloit Memorial 48

Manitowoc Lutheran 71, Ozaukee 67

Marinette 57, Waupaca 44

Markesan 55, Montello 28

Marshfield 58, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 40

Martin Luther 47, Saint Thomas More 40

McDonell Central 52, Fall Creek 40

McFarland 62, Edgerton 52

Melrose-Mindoro 57, Black River Falls 36

Menomonee Falls 68, Hamilton 49

Milw. Washington 54, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 15

Milwaukee School of Languages 68, Milwaukee Lutheran 61

Mineral Point 55, Darlington 31

Mishicot 62, Random Lake 47

Monona Grove 56, DeForest 42

Monticello 51, Black Hawk 30

NE Wis. Christian Home School 41, Tigerton 14

Neenah 71, Kaukauna 52

Neillsville 73, Greenwood 8

New Auburn 57, Birchwood 21

New Berlin West 60, Greendale 42

New London 48, Winneconne 46

Northwestern 75, Spooner 30

Notre Dame 77, Pulaski 23

Oakfield 59, Wayland Academy 27

Oconomowoc 47, Mukwonago 26

Oostburg 67, Hilbert 15

Osceola 40, Saint Croix Central 28

Oshkosh West 47, Fond du Lac 43

Pacelli 54, Port Edwards 16

Pardeeville 57, Fall River 31

Parkview 45, Williams Bay 37

Pewaukee 66, New Berlin Eisenhower 37

Phillips 81, Abbotsford 53

Pius XI Catholic 54, Greenfield 40

Platteville 68, Richland Center 35

Plymouth 54, Roncalli 38

Poynette 64, Marshall 62

Prairie Farm 69, Flambeau 27

Prescott 69, Somerset 54

Randolph 73, Cambria-Friesland 25

Reedsburg Area 55, Oregon 51, OT

Rice Lake 45, Medford Area 24

Richland Center 56, Viroqua 10

Rio 46, Princeton/Green Lake 35

River Falls 47, La Crosse Central 42

Rosholt 48, Pittsville 47

Sauk Prairie 59, Monroe 35

Sheboygan North 57, Green Bay Preble 55

Shorewood 74, South Milwaukee 36

Slinger 56, West Bend East 52

Solon Springs 73, Mercer 38

Spring Valley 32, Boyceville 31

St. Mary Catholic 61, Cedar Grove-Belgium 60

St. Marys Springs 60, New Holstein 51

Stanley-Boyd 52, Thorp 43

Sun Prairie 66, Janesville Parker 44

Superior 66, Cloquet, Minn. 32

The Prairie School 63, Racine St. Catherine’s 34

Tri-County 43, Stockbridge 20

Turtle Lake 58, Shell Lake 41

Unity 39, Siren 37

University School of Milwaukee 83, Heritage Christian 56

Verona Area 86, Sun Prairie West 63

Watertown 40, Stoughton 25

Waukesha West 84, Catholic Memorial 40

Waunakee 73, Milton 50

Wausau West 51, Merrill 38

Wauwatosa East 59, Wauwatosa West 37

Wauzeka-Steuben 68, De Soto 21

West De Pere 68, Kewaunee 32

Westby 61, Arcadia 33

Westfield Area 74, Mauston 18

Whitewater 45, East Troy 43

Winter 87, Lake Holcombe 65

Wisconsin Dells 48, Wautoma 39

Wisconsin Lutheran 89, West Allis Central 56

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 49, Shiocton 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Deerfield vs. Madison Country Day, ccd.

Green Bay West vs. Oneida Nation, ccd.

Milwaukee Lutheran vs. Cudahy, ccd.

Muskego vs. Waukesha South, ccd.

Saint Joan Antida vs. Eastbrook Academy, ccd.

White Lake vs. Wisconsin Valley Lutheran, ccd.

Whitehall vs. Gilmanton, ccd.

