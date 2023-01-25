MONTREAL (AP) — Olivier-Maxence Prosper is a forward for No. 16 Marquette and he is inching closer to a potential shot at his NBA dream. The 20-year-old Montreal native has also been a lifelong inspiration to his 17-year-old sister, Cassandre, who plays for Notre Dame and wants to someday play in the WNBA. The two siblings have played basketball since they were very young. Both parents played in college.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.