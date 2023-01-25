By ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A state lawmaker in Oregon is using thousands of pages of redacted documents he sought for more than a year to launch legislation demanding more accountability and oversight of a primate research facility with a long history of complaints. Incidents at the Oregon National Primate Research Center, associated with Oregon’s largest hospital, include one in which two monkeys died after being placed into a scalding cage-washing system. Other animals perished from neglect. The documents show workers have low morale, some have been drinking on the job, and dozens have complained about dysfunctional leadership at the federally funded facility.

