By SCOTT BAUER and HARM VENHUIZEN

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has laid out his priorities to the Republican-controlled Legislature twice in the past month, first in his inaugural address and in more detail this week in his State of the State speech. Some, such as repealing the state’s abortion ban law and legalizing recreational marijuana, are clearly dead on arrival. But Evers and Republicans appear to be in general agreement on using 20% of the state sales tax to fund local governments. And they’re both prioritizing cutting taxes. However, Evers wants to target the middle class while Republicans favor a flat income tax rate that would benefit wealthy tax filers.

