MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis will miss at least the next couple of weeks after spraining his right medial collateral ligament and right ankle in a 150-130 victory over the Detroit Pistons. The Bucks announced the severity of Portis’ injuries Wednesday and said he would be re-evaluated in two weeks. Portis is averaging 14.4 points and a career-high 10.1 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-11 forward will miss a game for the first time this season when the Bucks host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

