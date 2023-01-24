The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arrowhead 82, Waukesha North 40

Ashwaubenon 67, Manitowoc Lincoln 50

Athens 86, Abbotsford 37

Auburndale 60, Stratford 47

Baldwin-Woodville 56, Somerset 42

Bangor 70, Necedah 57

Belleville 66, Dodgeville 42

Brillion 81, Two Rivers 42

Brookfield Central 74, West Allis Nathan Hale 69

Brookfield East 52, Germantown 49

Brookwood 59, Wonewoc-Center 30

Burlington 72, Badger 41

Campbellsport 53, Lomira 44

Cashton 47, Royall 37

Catholic Memorial 74, Waukesha West 61

Cedarburg 81, West Bend West 63

Central Wisconsin Christian 58, Lourdes Academy 47

Clear Lake 59, Northwood 57

Clintonville 55, Luxemburg-Casco 42

Colfax 65, Glenwood City 52

Columbus 68, Berlin 43

Crivitz 83, Lena 14

Darlington 77, Shullsburg 46

De Pere 76, Bay Port 53

Denmark 53, Freedom 47

Dominican 62, Shoreland Lutheran 37

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 47, Lincoln 44

Elk Mound 49, Bloomer 42

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 53, Sheboygan Christian 42

Ellsworth 61, Amery 45

Fond du Lac 73, Oshkosh West 72

Fox Valley Lutheran 81, Oconto Falls 38

Franklin 58, Racine Case 49

Gillett 73, Wausaukee 46

Grafton 86, Port Washington 59

Grantsburg 59, Webster 54

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 84, Sturgeon Bay 72

Green Bay Southwest 55, Sheboygan South 38

Greendale 79, New Berlin West 64

Greenfield 76, Pius XI Catholic 68

Hamilton 84, Menomonee Falls 46

Hartford Union 46, Whitefish Bay 44

Hillsboro 83, New Lisbon 54

Hortonville 55, Appleton North 36

Howards Grove 81, Kohler 61

Iola-Scandinavia 60, Nekoosa 51

Johnson Creek 62, Juda 31

Kaukauna 67, Neenah 60

Kenosha Indian Trail 56, Racine Park 46

Kenosha Tremper 75, Racine Horlick 44

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 74, Lake Country Lutheran 60

Kewaunee 68, Algoma 52

Kiel 71, Sheboygan Falls 45

Kimberly 55, Appleton East 53

Kingdom Prep Lutheran 67, Lake Country Lutheran 62

La Crosse Central 42, Aquinas 31

La Crosse Logan 68, Sparta 57

Lakeside Lutheran 60, Mount Horeb 41

Luck 46, Frederic 43

Manitowoc Lutheran 65, Ozaukee 56

Marathon 68, Edgar 27

Marshfield 80, Chippewa Falls 66

Mayville 71, North Fond du Lac 43

McDonell Central 73, Whitehall 63

Medford Area 64, Menomonie 41

Messmer def. Kenosha Reuther, forfeit

Milton 63, Watertown 45

Milwaukee Hamilton 109, Milwaukee North 80

Milwaukee Juneau 56, Destiny 52

Milwaukee King 79, Milw. Washington 50

Milwaukee Lutheran 86, Cudahy 63

Mukwonago 64, Oconomowoc 56

NE Wis. Christian Home School 63, Tigerton 47

Neillsville 59, Loyal 33

New Auburn 46, Birchwood 44

New London 52, Green Bay West 31

New Richmond 54, Hudson 45

Newman Catholic 56, Assumption 44

Nicolet 82, Homestead 56

Notre Dame 66, Pulaski 52

Oak Creek 74, Kenosha Bradford 50

Omro 108, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 69

Oostburg 68, Hilbert 35

Osceola 62, Altoona 42

Oshkosh North 95, Appleton West 43

Pacelli 81, Antigo 58

Parkview 70, Waterloo 49

Peshtigo 85, Sevastopol 46

Pewaukee 73, New Berlin Eisenhower 39

Pittsville 72, Bowler 48

Poynette 80, Wisconsin Heights 76

Prentice 59, Phillips 54

Prescott 82, Saint Croix Central 72

Racine Lutheran 60, Catholic Central 45

Random Lake 83, Mishicot 40

Reedsville 50, Sheboygan Area Luth. 47

Rib Lake 52, Chequamegon 47

River Ridge 70, Richland Center 51

Riverdale 47, Highland 46

Roncalli 69, New Holstein 60

Saint Francis 61, Whitewater 46

Saint Thomas More 67, Martin Luther 49

Sauk Prairie 61, River Valley 31

Scales Mound, Ill. 70, Benton 48

Seymour 56, Xavier 54

Shawano 61, Menasha 46

Sheboygan North 67, Green Bay Preble 65

Shorewood 70, South Milwaukee 66

Solon Springs 103, Mercer 29

South Shore 81, Mellen 72

Southern Door 86, Oconto 73

Spring Valley 69, Osseo-Fairchild 58

St. Mary Catholic 108, Cedar Grove-Belgium 66

St. Marys Springs 100, Laconia 69

Stevens Point 57, Rhinelander 43

Stockbridge 69, Tri-County 35

Suring 66, Saint Thomas Aquinas 46

Thorp 74, Cornell 49

Turtle Lake 58, Shell Lake 52

Union Grove 54, Elkhorn Area 38

Union Grove 63, Lake County Baptist, Ill. 55

Unity 53, Siren 33

Valders 67, Chilton 55

Washburn 61, Lac Courte Oreilles 35

Waterford 64, Delavan-Darien 47

Watertown Luther Prep 64, Hustisford 47

Waukesha South 63, Muskego 51

Waupaca 70, Marinette 66

Wausau East 77, D.C. Everest 69

Wausau West 76, Merrill 69

Wautoma 77, Princeton/Green Lake 60

Wauwatosa West 72, Wauwatosa East 56

Wauzeka-Steuben 58, Belmont 36

West Bend East 66, Slinger 41

West De Pere 70, Green Bay East 24

Westosha Central 65, Wilmot Union 55

Whitnall 74, Brown Deer 54

Winneconne 80, Plymouth 70

Wisconsin Lutheran 87, West Allis Central 49

Wrightstown 66, Little Chute 56

