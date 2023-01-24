The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arrowhead 82, Waukesha North 40

Ashwaubenon 67, Manitowoc Lincoln 50

Athens 86, Abbotsford 37

Auburndale 60, Stratford 47

Baldwin-Woodville 56, Somerset 42

Bangor 70, Necedah 57

Belleville 66, Dodgeville 42

Brillion 81, Two Rivers 42

Brookfield Central 74, West Allis Nathan Hale 69

Brookfield East 52, Germantown 49

Brookwood 59, Wonewoc-Center 30

Burlington 72, Badger 41

Campbellsport 53, Lomira 44

Cashton 47, Royall 37

Catholic Memorial 74, Waukesha West 61

Cedarburg 81, West Bend West 63

Clear Lake 59, Northwood 57

Colfax 65, Glenwood City 52

Columbus 68, Berlin 43

De Pere 76, Bay Port 53

Denmark 53, Freedom 47

Dominican 62, Shoreland Lutheran 37

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 47, Lincoln 44

Elk Mound 49, Bloomer 42

Ellsworth 61, Amery 45

Fond du Lac 73, Oshkosh West 72

Fox Valley Lutheran 81, Oconto Falls 38

Gillett 73, Wausaukee 46

Grafton 86, Port Washington 59

Grantsburg 59, Webster 54

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 84, Sturgeon Bay 72

Green Bay Southwest 55, Sheboygan South 38

Greendale 79, New Berlin West 64

Greenfield 76, Pius XI Catholic 68

Hartford Union 46, Whitefish Bay 44

Hillsboro 83, New Lisbon 54

Hortonville 55, Appleton North 36

Howards Grove 81, Kohler 61

Iola-Scandinavia 60, Nekoosa 51

Kaukauna 67, Neenah 60

Kenosha Indian Trail 56, Racine Park 46

Kenosha Tremper 75, Racine Horlick 44

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 74, Lake Country Lutheran 60

Kiel 71, Sheboygan Falls 45

Kimberly 54, Appleton East 53

La Crosse Central 42, Aquinas 31

La Crosse Logan 68, Sparta 57

Lakeside Lutheran 60, Mount Horeb 41

Manitowoc Lutheran 65, Ozaukee 56

Marathon 68, Edgar 27

Marshfield 80, Chippewa Falls 66

Mayville 71, North Fond du Lac 43

McDonell Central 73, Whitehall 63

Medford Area 64, Menomonie 41

Milwaukee Juneau 56, Destiny 52

Milwaukee Lutheran 86, Cudahy 63

Mukwonago 64, Oconomowoc 56

NE Wis. Christian Home School 63, Tigerton 47

Neillsville 59, Loyal 33

Newman Catholic 56, Assumption 44

Notre Dame 66, Pulaski 52

Oostburg 68, Hilbert 35

Osceola 62, Altoona 42

Oshkosh North 95, Appleton West 43

Pacelli 81, Antigo 58

Parkview 70, Waterloo 49

Peshtigo 85, Sevastopol 46

Pewaukee 73, New Berlin Eisenhower 39

Pittsville 72, Bowler 48

Poynette 80, Wisconsin Heights 76

Prentice 59, Phillips 54

Prescott 82, Saint Croix Central 72

Racine Lutheran 60, Catholic Central 45

Random Lake 83, Mishicot 40

Rib Lake 52, Chequamegon 47

River Ridge 70, Richland Center 51

Riverdale 47, Highland 46

Roncalli 69, New Holstein 60

Saint Francis 61, Whitewater 46

Saint Thomas More 67, Martin Luther 49

Sauk Prairie 61, River Valley 31

Scales Mound, Ill. 70, Benton 48

Shawano 61, Menasha 46

Sheboygan North 67, Green Bay Preble 65

Shorewood 70, South Milwaukee 66

Spring Valley 69, Osseo-Fairchild 58

Stevens Point 57, Rhinelander 43

Stockbridge 69, Tri-County 35

Suring 66, Saint Thomas Aquinas 46

Turtle Lake 58, Shell Lake 52

Union Grove 54, Elkhorn Area 38

Unity 53, Siren 33

Valders 67, Chilton 55

Washburn 61, Lac Courte Oreilles 35

Waterford 64, Delavan-Darien 47

Watertown Luther Prep 64, Hustisford 47

Waukesha South 63, Muskego 51

Wausau West 76, Merrill 69

Wauwatosa West 72, Wauwatosa East 56

Wauzeka-Steuben 58, Belmont 36

West Bend East 66, Slinger 41

Whitnall 74, Brown Deer 54

Winneconne 80, Plymouth 70

Wisconsin Lutheran 87, West Allis Central 49

Wrightstown 66, Little Chute 56

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

