The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburndale 60, Stratford 47
Baldwin-Woodville 56, Somerset 42
Bangor 70, Necedah 57
Brookfield Central 74, West Allis Nathan Hale 69
Burlington 72, Badger 41
Catholic Memorial 74, Waukesha West 61
Cedarburg 81, West Bend West 63
Colfax 65, Glenwood City 52
Columbus 68, Berlin 43
De Pere 76, Bay Port 53
Dominican 62, Shoreland Lutheran 37
Elk Mound 49, Bloomer 42
Ellsworth 61, Amery 45
Green Bay Southwest 55, Sheboygan South 38
Greendale 79, New Berlin West 64
La Crosse Central 42, Aquinas 31
Medford Area 64, Menomonie 41
Milwaukee Lutheran 86, Cudahy 63
Mount Horeb 77, Beaver Dam 52
Mukwonago 64, Oconomowoc 56
Newman Catholic 56, Assumption 44
Notre Dame 66, Pulaski 52
Oostburg 68, Hilbert 35
Osceola 62, Altoona 42
Pewaukee 73, New Berlin Eisenhower 39
Pittsville 72, Bowler 48
Racine Lutheran 60, Catholic Central 45
Rib Lake 52, Chequamegon 47
Scales Mound, Ill. 70, Benton 48
Shorewood 70, South Milwaukee 66
Stevens Point 57, Rhinelander 43
Stockbridge 69, Tri-County 35
Suring 66, Saint Thomas Aquinas 46
Union Grove 54, Elkhorn Area 38
Valders 67, Chilton 55
Washburn 61, Lac Courte Oreilles 35
Waterford 64, Delavan-Darien 47
Waukesha South 63, Muskego 51
Winneconne 80, Plymouth 70
Wrightstown 66, Little Chute 56
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..