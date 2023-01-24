The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 58, Nekoosa 16
Albany 86, Argyle 20
Belleville 50, Dodgeville 43
Brookfield Central 72, West Allis Nathan Hale 34
Brown Deer 75, Whitnall 70
Cedarburg 69, West Bend West 38
Clear Lake 47, Northwood 30
Cristo Rey Jesuit 41, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 27
D.C. Everest 61, Wausau East 52
Denmark 69, Freedom 32
Florence 67, Goodman/Pembine 35
Florence 74, Goodman 51
Grantsburg 61, Webster 35
Hartford Union 73, Whitefish Bay 61
Kettle Moraine 55, Milwaukee DSHA 28
Kiel 46, Manitowoc Lutheran 38
Ladysmith 44, Ashland 33
Lakeside Lutheran 53, Waterloo 39
Milw. Washington 54, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 15
Monticello 51, Black Hawk 30
NE Wis. Christian Home School 41, Tigerton 14
New Auburn 57, Birchwood 21
New Berlin West 60, Greendale 42
New London 48, Winneconne 46
Notre Dame 77, Pulaski 23
Oconomowoc 47, Mukwonago 26
Oostburg 67, Hilbert 15
Pius XI Catholic 54, Greenfield 40
Platteville 68, Richland Center 35
River Falls 47, La Crosse Central 42
Rosholt 48, Pittsville 47
Sauk Prairie 59, Monroe 35
Slinger 56, West Bend East 52
Solon Springs 73, Mercer 38
The Prairie School 63, Racine St. Catherine’s 34
Tri-County 43, Stockbridge 20
Turtle Lake 58, Shell Lake 41
West De Pere 68, Kewaunee 32
Whitewater 45, East Troy 43
Winter 87, Lake Holcombe 65
Wisconsin Dells 48, Wautoma 39
Wisconsin Lutheran 89, West Allis Central 56
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 49, Shiocton 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..