The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 58, Nekoosa 16

Albany 86, Argyle 20

Belleville 50, Dodgeville 43

Brookfield Central 72, West Allis Nathan Hale 34

Brown Deer 75, Whitnall 70

Cedarburg 69, West Bend West 38

Clear Lake 47, Northwood 30

Cristo Rey Jesuit 41, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 27

D.C. Everest 61, Wausau East 52

Denmark 69, Freedom 32

Florence 67, Goodman/Pembine 35

Florence 74, Goodman 51

Grantsburg 61, Webster 35

Hartford Union 73, Whitefish Bay 61

Kettle Moraine 55, Milwaukee DSHA 28

Kiel 46, Manitowoc Lutheran 38

Ladysmith 44, Ashland 33

Lakeside Lutheran 53, Waterloo 39

Milw. Washington 54, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 15

Monticello 51, Black Hawk 30

NE Wis. Christian Home School 41, Tigerton 14

New Auburn 57, Birchwood 21

New Berlin West 60, Greendale 42

New London 48, Winneconne 46

Notre Dame 77, Pulaski 23

Oconomowoc 47, Mukwonago 26

Oostburg 67, Hilbert 15

Pius XI Catholic 54, Greenfield 40

Platteville 68, Richland Center 35

River Falls 47, La Crosse Central 42

Rosholt 48, Pittsville 47

Sauk Prairie 59, Monroe 35

Slinger 56, West Bend East 52

Solon Springs 73, Mercer 38

The Prairie School 63, Racine St. Catherine’s 34

Tri-County 43, Stockbridge 20

Turtle Lake 58, Shell Lake 41

West De Pere 68, Kewaunee 32

Whitewater 45, East Troy 43

Winter 87, Lake Holcombe 65

Wisconsin Dells 48, Wautoma 39

Wisconsin Lutheran 89, West Allis Central 56

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 49, Shiocton 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..