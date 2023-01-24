GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he hasn’t decided whether to continue playing next season, but is adjusting to the possibility he could end his career somewhere other than Green Bay. The four-time MVP quarterback is still deciding whether he wants to return to the Packers, retire or request a trade. Rodgers also has noted the possibility the Packers might want to trade him and hand the quarterback job to 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love.

