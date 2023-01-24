The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antigo 71, Shawano 70
Assumption 75, Newman Catholic 38
Barron 55, Cumberland 21
Bonduel 57, Auburndale 53
Butternut 43, Lac Courte Oreilles 29
Cadott 66, Mondovi 53
Cashton 61, Melrose-Mindoro 58
Clintonville 65, Luxemburg-Casco 52
Coleman 71, Oneida Nation 41
Cornell 43, Bruce 20
Deerfield 48, Watertown Luther Prep 36
Eau Claire Memorial 59, Stevens Point 55
Edgar 48, Loyal 37
Eleva-Strum 54, Boyceville 38
Fox Valley Lutheran 63, Oconto Falls 37
GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 59, Algoma 54
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52, Viroqua 29
Highland 56, Riverdale 33
Holmen 62, Sparta 55
Hurley 57, Drummond 49
Juda 58, Faith Christian 22
Kenosha Christian Life 50, Salam School 30
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 53, Berlin 44
Kewaunee 56, Gibraltar 34
Lena 42, Suring 36
Living Word Lutheran 75, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 24
Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 52, Milwaukee Madison 38
New Glarus 73, Belmont 44
New Lisbon 64, De Soto 26
Oconto 88, Sturgeon Bay 31
Oostburg 52, Brillion 47
Pacelli 45, Pittsville 27
Peshtigo 40, Southern Door 39
Racine Park 69, Milwaukee Pulaski 39
Rosholt 65, Manawa 43
Royall 60, Weston 27
Sheboygan Area Luth. 84, Reedsville 38
Shullsburg 57, Benton 29
Slinger 54, Nicolet 33
St. Marys Springs 59, Campbellsport 30
Stratford 48, Colby 40
Tomah 52, Adams-Friendship 36
Unity 44, Cameron 41
Wausau West 78, Lakeland 71
Whitehall 64, Alma/Pepin 61
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 59, Seymour 41
Wonewoc-Center 53, North Crawford 34
Wrightstown 52, Little Chute 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..