GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay has fired basketball coach Will Ryan three days after the Phoenix suffered their 11th consecutive loss. Ryan posted a 15-61 record in 2 1/2 seasons. Freddie Owens will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season. Green Bay dropped to 2-19 overall and 1-9 in the Horizon League on Saturday with a 72-38 home loss to Robert Morris. Green Bay went 8-17 in Ryan’s debut season and finished 5-25 last year. Linc Darner preceded Ryan and went 92-80 in five seasons. Ryan is the son of former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.