By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers promises in excerpts of his State of the State speech to cut taxes and to compromise with Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature in order to increase funding for schools and local governments. Evers will deliver his fifth State of the State speech and the first of his second term on Tuesday night during a joint meeting of the state Senate and Assembly. In excerpts, Evers vows to follow through on his promises to tap the state’s record-high projected budget surplus of nearly $7 billion to increase funding for K-12 schools and cut taxes for the middle class.

