By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says he wants to work with Republicans to divert as much as 20% of the state’s sales tax revenue to help fund local communities, including police and emergency services, while also promising to cut taxes for the middle class and fight a GOP effort to impose a flat income tax rate. Evers delivered his fifth State of the State speech and the first of his second term on Tuesday. All of the spending proposals Evers announced will be in competition for a state budget surplus that projected to be near $7 billion. Evers wants to change how local governments are funded, a program known as shared revenue, by tying funding to sales tax revenue.

