By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An appellate court has ruled that a judge improperly certified a lawsuit alleging that scores of Burger King managers across Wisconsin deserve overtime pay as a class action. A group of managers and assistant managers at Wisconsin Burger Kings run by Cave Enterprises Operations LLC filed a lawsuit in November 2019, alleging the company owes them overtime because they do the same work as nonexecutive employees. Milwaukee County Judge Pedro Colon granted the plaintiffs’ motion to certify the lawsuit as a class action including all salaried managers and assistant managers at the company’s Burger Kings. But the 1st District Court of Appeals reversed Colon on Tuesday, saying he didn’t explain his reasoning behind his decision.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.