MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Matt Mitchell has left Grand Valley State after 12 seasons as head coach of the Division II program to take a job coaching outside linebackers and special teams on new Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell’s staff. Mitchell posted a 117-31 record at Grand Valley State and led the Lakers to NCAA Division II semifinal appearances in 2013 and 2015. Mitchell had announced Jan. 15 that he was stepping down from his role at Grand Valley State to pursue other coaching opportunities. Grand Valley State has since promoted offensive line/tight end coach/run game coordinator Scott Wooster to head coach.

