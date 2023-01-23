The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antigo 71, Shawano 70

Assumption 75, Newman Catholic 38

Barron 55, Cumberland 21

Bonduel 57, Auburndale 53

Butternut 43, Lac Courte Oreilles 29

Cadott 66, Mondovi 53

Cashton 61, Melrose-Mindoro 58

Clintonville 65, Luxemburg-Casco 52

Coleman 71, Oneida Nation 41

Cornell 43, Bruce 20

Deerfield 48, Watertown Luther Prep 36

Eau Claire Memorial 59, Stevens Point 55

Edgar 48, Loyal 37

Eleva-Strum 54, Boyceville 38

Fox Valley Lutheran 63, Oconto Falls 37

GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 59, Algoma 54

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52, Viroqua 29

Highland 56, Riverdale 33

Holmen 62, Sparta 55

Hurley 57, Drummond 49

Juda 58, Faith Christian 22

Kenosha Christian Life 50, Salam School 30

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 53, Berlin 44

Kewaunee 56, Gibraltar 34

Lena 42, Suring 36

Living Word Lutheran 75, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 24

Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 52, Milwaukee Madison 38

New Glarus 73, Belmont 44

New Lisbon 64, De Soto 26

Oostburg 52, Brillion 47

Pacelli 45, Pittsville 27

Peshtigo 40, Southern Door 39

Racine Park 69, Milwaukee Pulaski 39

Rosholt 65, Manawa 43

Royall 60, Weston 27

Sheboygan Area Luth. 84, Reedsville 38

Shullsburg 57, Benton 29

Slinger 54, Nicolet 33

St. Marys Springs 59, Campbellsport 30

Stratford 48, Colby 40

Tomah 52, Adams-Friendship 36

Unity 44, Cameron 41

Wausau West 78, Lakeland 71

Whitehall 64, Alma/Pepin 61

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 59, Seymour 41

Wonewoc-Center 53, North Crawford 34

Wrightstown 52, Little Chute 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

