BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 46, Madison Country Day 23

Augusta 56, Independence 47

Beloit Memorial 74, Sun Prairie 63

Burlington 72, Oshkosh West 56

Cameron 60, Cumberland 55

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 81, Spooner 40

Colby 68, Greenwood 44

Drummond 70, Mercer 30

Durand 63, Arcadia 46

Fall Creek 72, Mondovi 37

Gilmanton 74, Lake Holcombe 37

Ladysmith 90, Lakeland 70

Laona-Wabeno 55, Elcho 49

Lodi 69, Evansville 47

Luther 81, Melrose-Mindoro 52

Manawa 77, Rosholt 33

Marquette University 52, Muskego 48

Marshfield 65, Merrill 46

Mayville 68, Ripon 63

McFarland 72, Monona Grove 58

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 74, Milw. Washington 56

Monroe 91, Clinton 63

New Glarus 59, Mineral Point 48

Oregon 72, Edgerton 58

Osseo-Fairchild 49, Regis 47

Owen-Withee 63, Abbotsford 33

Platteville 54, Adams-Friendship 51

Portage 83, Mauston 62

Rib Lake 62, Flambeau 33

Seneca 58, Boscobel 33

Solon Springs 75, Frederic 38

St. Marys Springs 99, Pacelli 78

Three Lakes 54, Crandon 37

Unity 52, Northwood 29

Waupun 62, Markesan 40

West De Pere 80, New London 72

Weyauwega-Fremont 58, Almond-Bancroft 37

