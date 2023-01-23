The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 46, Madison Country Day 23
Augusta 56, Independence 47
Beloit Memorial 74, Sun Prairie 63
Burlington 72, Oshkosh West 56
Cameron 60, Cumberland 55
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 81, Spooner 40
Colby 68, Greenwood 44
Drummond 70, Mercer 30
Durand 63, Arcadia 46
Fall Creek 72, Mondovi 37
Gilmanton 74, Lake Holcombe 37
Ladysmith 90, Lakeland 70
Laona-Wabeno 55, Elcho 49
Lodi 69, Evansville 47
Luther 81, Melrose-Mindoro 52
Manawa 77, Rosholt 33
Marquette University 52, Muskego 48
Marshfield 65, Merrill 46
Mayville 68, Ripon 63
McFarland 72, Monona Grove 58
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 74, Milw. Washington 56
Monroe 91, Clinton 63
New Glarus 59, Mineral Point 48
Oregon 72, Edgerton 58
Osseo-Fairchild 49, Regis 47
Owen-Withee 63, Abbotsford 33
Platteville 54, Adams-Friendship 51
Portage 83, Mauston 62
Rib Lake 62, Flambeau 33
Seneca 58, Boscobel 33
Solon Springs 75, Frederic 38
St. Marys Springs 99, Pacelli 78
Three Lakes 54, Crandon 37
Unity 52, Northwood 29
Waupun 62, Markesan 40
West De Pere 80, New London 72
Weyauwega-Fremont 58, Almond-Bancroft 37
