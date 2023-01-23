The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Assumption 75, Newman Catholic 38
Barron 55, Cumberland 21
Eleva-Strum 54, Boyceville 38
Holmen 62, Sparta 55
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 53, Berlin 44
Living Word Lutheran 75, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 24
Racine Park 69, Milwaukee Pulaski 39
Slinger 54, Nicolet 33
St. Marys Springs 59, Campbellsport 30
