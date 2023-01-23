The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Assumption 75, Newman Catholic 38

Barron 55, Cumberland 21

Eleva-Strum 54, Boyceville 38

Holmen 62, Sparta 55

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 53, Berlin 44

Living Word Lutheran 75, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 24

Racine Park 69, Milwaukee Pulaski 39

Slinger 54, Nicolet 33

St. Marys Springs 59, Campbellsport 30

