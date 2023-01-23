MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man accused of killing two people and wounding three others when he allegedly opened fire at a Memorial Day picnic in 2006 has been found dead in his jail cell. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that 49-year-old Octaviano Juarez-Corro was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday morning. Authorities said he was in a single-occupant cell and there were no obvious signs of injury or trauma. Prosecutors have alleged Juarez-Corro was in divorce proceedings with his wife when he showed up at the picnic uninvited to confront her. He opened fire and then fled. Juarez-Corro was placed on the FBI’s top 10 most wanted list in 2021. He was finally captured in Mexico in February 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.