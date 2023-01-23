DETROIT (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks are expecting to have two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton back in their lineup against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said both forwards will play, barring a setback in warmups. Antetokounmpo missed five straight games with a sore left knee. Middleton hasn’t played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee.

