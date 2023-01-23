By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — New Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday without detailng terms. A person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 million in performance bonuses. Anderson said the Brewers have indicated he primarily will play third base for them while also making occasional appearances in the outfield and first base.

