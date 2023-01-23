By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks in a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks’ prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton hadn’t played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee. He had eight points and four assists. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 33 points for the Pistons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.