EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — The Wisconsin-Northwestern basketball game that didn’t take place as scheduled Saturday due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols will happen on Monday instead. The game will take place Monday at 5:30 p.m. Central time at Northwestern and will air on Big Ten Network. Northwestern also announced that it will play at Nebraska on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Central time. That game originally was scheduled for Tuesday. Northwestern already had rescheduled a game at Iowa that was supposed to take place Jan. 18. That game now is set for Jan. 31 at Iowa.

