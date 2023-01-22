The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benton 65, Boscobel 36

Blair-Taylor 56, Elmwood/Plum City 51

Burlington 72, Oshkosh West 56

Cameron 104, Bruce 61

Cashton 56, Seneca 45

Catholic Memorial 61, Northland Pines 47

Central Wisconsin Christian 64, Fall River 55

Chicago (Perspectives MSA), Ill. 82, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 76

Deerfield 62, Markesan 37

Green Bay West 45, Milwaukee South 38

Greendale 79, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 64

Kettle Moraine 72, Brookfield Central 53

Lake City, Minn. 90, Aquinas 52

Lakeside Lutheran 78, Menomonee Falls 44

Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Minn. 55, Regis 50

Mahtomedi, Minn. 72, La Crosse Central 59

Marquette University 52, Muskego 48

Marshfield 55, Hudson 42

Martin Luther 86, Racine Horlick 62

Middleton 51, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Minn. 47

Monroe 53, Watertown 50

Mount Horeb 77, Beaver Dam 52

New Berlin Eisenhower 76, Waterford 50

Nicolet 60, Urbana, Ill. 53

Notre Dame 81, Germantown 73

Onalaska 94, Minneapolis North, Minn. 64

Pardeeville 91, Williams Bay 67

Pewaukee 93, Totino-Grace, Minn. 63

Prescott 81, Concordia Academy, Minn. 72

Shawano 72, New London 68

Sheboygan North 76, Plymouth 68

Spring Valley 86, Turtle Lake 56

St. Marys Springs 99, Pacelli 78

Stockbridge 65, White Lake 51

Valley Christian 65, Madison Country Day 43

Waukesha South 63, West Allis Nathan Hale 61

Waunakee 73, Edgewood 69

Wayland Academy 75, Randolph 65

West Bend East 58, Lake Country Lutheran 47

