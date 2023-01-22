The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 49, Barneveld 25
Almond-Bancroft 65, Port Edwards 19
Ashland 79, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 37
Barron 46, Cameron 32
Cumberland 55, Spooner 29
Dodgeville 54, Black Hawk 46
Durand 49, Luther 44
Eau Claire Memorial 60, Onalaska 33
Edgewood 59, Laconia 51
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 74, Gibraltar 42
Gillett 43, Northland Pines 28
Homestead 82, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 59
Janesville Craig 76, Beloit Memorial 34
Jefferson 46, Fort Atkinson 36
Kenosha Indian Trail 70, Wilmot Union 52
Lake Country Lutheran 67, Heritage Christian 26
Lancaster 68, Belleville 60
Lena 45, Three Lakes 41
Lourdes Academy 74, Horicon 29
Madison East 77, Middleton 67
Madison Memorial 75, Janesville Parker 53
Marshfield 58, Oshkosh West 42
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 70, Milwaukee Riverside University 42
Monticello 67, Cambria-Friesland 33
New Berlin West 63, Waunakee 53
New Glarus 73, Belmont 44
Northwestern 53, Hayward 38
Oakfield 61, Shullsburg 29
Oregon 70, Columbus 44
Platteville 57, La Crosse Logan 47
Racine Lutheran 54, Saint Thomas More 44
Racine St. Catherine’s 67, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 55
Random Lake 78, Brown Deer 60
Reedsburg Area 71, Baraboo 31
Reedsburg Area 73, Mount Horeb 41
Sheboygan Area Luth. 81, New Holstein 36
Sheboygan Falls 59, Denmark 45
Somerset 54, Elk Mound 46
Southern Door 44, Oconto Falls 21
St. Croix Falls 59, Ladysmith 58, OT
Sun Prairie West 102, Madison West 25
Superior 68, Hudson 60
Turtle Lake 84, Spring Valley 48
University School of Milwaukee 59, Wisconsin Lutheran 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..