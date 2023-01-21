KA’UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Steve Stricker hasn’t competed in three months. That was no problem in the PGA Tour Champions opener. Coming off a 60 in the second round, he closed with 65 and won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai by six shots. Stricker now has 12 career wins on the PGA Tour Champions. This is his fourth win in his last five starts. Steven Alker, Mike Weir, Darren Clarke and Ken Tanigawa tied for second. Stricker won four times last year despite not starting until May because of a health scare. He takes off in the fall during hunting season in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.