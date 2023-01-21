The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 49, Barneveld 25

Almond-Bancroft 65, Port Edwards 19

Ashland 79, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 37

Barron 46, Cameron 32

Dodgeville 54, Black Hawk 46

Durand 49, Luther 44

Eau Claire Memorial 60, Onalaska 33

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 74, Gibraltar 42

Gillett 43, Northland Pines 28

Homestead 82, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 59

Jefferson 46, Fort Atkinson 36

Kenosha Indian Trail 70, Wilmot Union 52

Lake Country Lutheran 67, Heritage Christian 26

Lancaster 68, Belleville 60

Lena 45, Three Lakes 41

Lourdes Academy 74, Horicon 29

Madison East 77, Middleton 67

Madison Memorial 75, Janesville Parker 53

Marshfield 58, Oshkosh West 42

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 70, Milwaukee Riverside University 42

Monticello 67, Cambria-Friesland 33

New Berlin West 63, Waunakee 53

New Glarus 73, Belmont 44

Northwestern 53, Hayward 38

Oakfield 61, Shullsburg 29

Oregon 70, Columbus 44

Racine Lutheran 54, Saint Thomas More 44

Racine St. Catherine’s 67, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 55

Random Lake 78, Brown Deer 60

Reedsburg Area 71, Baraboo 31

Reedsburg Area 73, Mount Horeb 41

Sheboygan Area Luth. 81, New Holstein 36

Sheboygan Falls 59, Denmark 45

Somerset 54, Elk Mound 46

Southern Door 44, Oconto Falls 21

St. Croix Falls 59, Ladysmith 58, OT

Superior 68, Hudson 60

Turtle Lake 84, Spring Valley 48

University School of Milwaukee 59, Wisconsin Lutheran 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..