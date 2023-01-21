The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 49, Barneveld 25

Almond-Bancroft 65, Port Edwards 19

Dodgeville 54, Black Hawk 46

Homestead 82, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 59

Jefferson 46, Fort Atkinson 36

Kenosha Indian Trail 70, Wilmot Union 52

Monticello 67, Cambria-Friesland 33

Oakfield 61, Shullsburg 29

Oregon 70, Columbus 44

Reedsburg Area 71, Baraboo 31

Reedsburg Area 73, Mount Horeb 41

Sheboygan Falls 59, Denmark 45

University School of Milwaukee 59, Wisconsin Lutheran 47

