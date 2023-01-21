The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 80, Tomah 29

Athens 51, Marathon 34

Auburndale 81, Rib Lake 28

Badger 69, Wilmot Union 65

Bangor 49, Necedah 18

Barron 55, Cumberland 21

Brookfield East 73, Wauwatosa East 27

Brown Deer 68, Milwaukee Lutheran 62

Catholic Central 43, Shoreland Lutheran 38

Catholic Memorial 73, Waukesha North 41

Clayton 58, Bruce 20

Clear Lake 56, Luck 29

Cornell 64, Birchwood 24

De Pere 43, Green Bay Preble 34

De Soto 78, Coulee Christian-Providence 41

Eau Claire Memorial 66, New Richmond 61

Edgar 75, Abbotsford 50

Elkhorn Area 47, Delavan-Darien 42

Florence 45, Oneida Nation 32

Fox Valley Lutheran 58, Marinette 42

Franklin 64, Brookfield Central 49

Freedom 73, Wrightstown 43

Germantown 84, Menomonee Falls 69

Grafton 60, West Bend West 29

Grantsburg 59, Frederic 31

Greenfield 52, South Milwaukee 31

Hamilton 68, West Allis Nathan Hale 48

Hartford Union 74, Cedarburg 66

Hillsboro 48, Brookwood 40

Holmen 62, Sparta 55

Homestead 68, Whitefish Bay 43

Hortonville 73, Kimberly 60

Kaukauna 46, Appleton North 39

Kettle Moraine 77, Mukwonago 27

Laconia 66, North Fond du Lac 41

Laona-Wabeno 41, Crandon 37

Living Word Lutheran 69, Saint Francis 44

Manitowoc Lincoln 75, Bay Port 70

Marshfield 47, Merrill 30

Menasha 60, Xavier 33

Milwaukee DSHA 51, Wauwatosa West 49

Milwaukee School of Languages 49, Milwaukee Vincent 18

Mosinee 69, Antigo 56

Neenah 82, Appleton East 57

Neillsville 47, Altoona 42

New Auburn 45, Flambeau 37

New Berlin West 53, Whitnall 42

New London 50, Seymour 33

Omro 51, Lomira 31

Oshkosh West 63, Oshkosh North 36

Pewaukee 80, Greendale 31

Pius XI Catholic 93, West Allis Central 38

Port Washington 68, West Bend East 49

Prairie Farm 73, Winter 25

Pulaski 36, Sheboygan South 23

River Falls 51, Chippewa Falls 41

Rosholt 55, Pacelli 49

Royall 47, Cashton 46

Saint Croix Central 59, Arcadia 45

Sevastopol 46, Owen-Withee 25

Shawano 59, West De Pere 38

Shell Lake 44, Webster 42

Siren 56, Turtle Lake 27

Slinger 54, Nicolet 33

Somerset 52, Amery 37

Stevens Point 66, Wausau East 42

Three Lakes 64, Rhinelander 55

Unity 51, Northwood 41

Waterford 56, Burlington 41

Waukesha West 72, Muskego 45

Wautoma 60, Mauston 50

Wauzeka-Steuben 49, Seneca 39

Wayland Academy 58, Milwaukee South 38

West Salem 64, Black River Falls 26

Westby 63, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 18

Westfield Area 51, Adams-Friendship 27

Weston 50, De Soto 35

Westosha Central 57, Union Grove 54

Wild Rose 55, Markesan 45

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 68, Mayville 28

Wisconsin Dells 77, Nekoosa 10

Wisconsin Heights 42, Parkview 39

Wonewoc-Center 51, New Lisbon 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Assumption vs. Prentice, ppd.

Eau Claire North vs. Rice Lake, ppd.

Elcho vs. Goodman/Pembine, ppd.

Menomonie vs. Hudson, ppd.

Newman Catholic vs. Chequamegon, ppd.

North Crawford vs. Ithaca, ccd.

Northland Pines vs. Tomahawk, ppd.

Stratford vs. Phillips, ppd.

White Lake vs. Marion, ppd.

