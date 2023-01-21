MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sal Bando, a three-time World Series champion with the Oakland Athletics and former Milwaukee Brewers executive, has died. He was 78. His family says in a statement that Bando died Friday night in Wisconsin. The family says the former third baseman had had cancer for more than five years. Bando hit .254 with 242 homers and 1,039 RBIs in 16 seasons with the Athletics and Brewers. The four-time All-Star won three straight titles with the A’s from 1972-74.

