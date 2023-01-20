MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Platteville officials want their Richland campus to focus on online education after in-person instruction ends for good after the spring semester. UW System President Jay Rothman in November ordered UW-Platteville to stop offering degree programs at the Richland campus after the semester ends. He told Platteville Chancellor Tammy Evetovich to come up with a transition plan. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Platteville released a plan this week that calls for Richland students to take classes at the main campus or at the Baraboo-Sauk County campus and the Richland campus shift to online education.

