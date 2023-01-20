MADISON, Wis. — A judge has sentenced a man convicted of killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008 to life in prison without any chance of parole. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor sentenced 56-year-old David Kahl on Friday. Kaul pleaded guilty in October in the strangulation and stabbing death of 21-year-old Brittany Zimmerman. Kahl told the judge Friday that he didn’t want a chance at parole. He told Taylor that he felt horrible about killing Zimmerman. Taylor said his regret is coming too late. Kahl obstructed the investigation into Zimmerman’s death for years before he was finally charged in 2020.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.