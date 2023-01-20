LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a 27-year-old man with imprisoning a woman in her home in La Crosse earlier this month. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the Lancaster man was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County with felony kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidating a victim by use of force and jumping bail. He also was charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. According to a criminal complaint, the woman told police that Cole Clark showed up at her home on Jan. 11 and wouldn’t let her leave. Clark denies any wrongdoing.

