The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburndale 81, Rib Lake 28
Catholic Central 43, Shoreland Lutheran 38
Clayton 58, Bruce 20
De Soto 78, Coulee Christian-Providence 41
Elkhorn Area 47, Delavan-Darien 42
Florence 45, Oneida Nation 32
Grantsburg 59, Frederic 31
Kettle Moraine 77, Mukwonago 27
New London 50, Seymour 33
Oshkosh West 63, Oshkosh North 36
Pius XI Catholic 93, West Allis Central 38
Rosholt 55, Pacelli 49
Somerset 52, Amery 37
Waukesha West 72, Muskego 45
Wautoma 60, Mauston 50
Westfield Area 51, Adams-Friendship 27
Wild Rose 55, Markesan 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..