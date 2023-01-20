The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburndale 81, Rib Lake 28

Catholic Central 43, Shoreland Lutheran 38

Clayton 58, Bruce 20

De Soto 78, Coulee Christian-Providence 41

Elkhorn Area 47, Delavan-Darien 42

Florence 45, Oneida Nation 32

Grantsburg 59, Frederic 31

Kettle Moraine 77, Mukwonago 27

New London 50, Seymour 33

Oshkosh West 63, Oshkosh North 36

Pius XI Catholic 93, West Allis Central 38

Rosholt 55, Pacelli 49

Somerset 52, Amery 37

Waukesha West 72, Muskego 45

Wautoma 60, Mauston 50

Westfield Area 51, Adams-Friendship 27

Wild Rose 55, Markesan 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..