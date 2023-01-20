PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen is back where he once belonged. The five-time All-Star centerfielder has finalized a one-year, $5 million deal to return to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The agreement returns McCutchen to Pittsburgh nearly five years to the day after the Pirates sent him to San Francisco in a cost-cutting measure. McCutchen served as the centerpiece for Pittsburgh’s brief return to contention nearly a decade ago. He won the National League’s MVP Award in 2013, a season that marked the start of a three-year run in which the Pirates reached the playoffs as a wild card. The 36-year-old spent 2022 with Milwaukee, hitting .237 with 17 home runs and 69 RBIs.

