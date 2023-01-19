The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brookfield Academy 87, University School of Milwaukee 57

Campbellsport 62, St. Marys Springs 56

Cedar Grove-Belgium 45, Hilbert 44

Central Wisconsin Christian 64, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 55

Chesterton 55, Milw. Academy of Excellence 40

De Soto 78, Coulee Christian-Providence 41

Greenfield 81, West Bend East 43

Hillsboro 53, Royall 38

Living Word Lutheran 57, Kenosha Christian Life 33

Mayville 69, Laconia 65

Menasha 64, Green Bay East 34

Messmer 70, Milwaukee Arts 38

Middleton 60, Madison Memorial 51

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 51, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 35

Milwaukee South 68, Milw. Bay View 58

Mineral Point 49, Deerfield 46

Nicolet 67, Slinger 34

Northwood 54, Frederic 41

Pacelli 69, Port Edwards 53

Port Washington 79, West Bend East 77

Salam School 71, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 25

Tomah 65, Aquinas 58

University Lake/Trinity 45, Milwaukee Early View 29

Warren, Ill. 54, Belmont 37

Waukesha West 74, Racine Case 59

West Salem 87, La Crosse Logan 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..