The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belleville 54, Waterloo 43
Benton 59, Belmont 43
Black Hawk 49, Pecatonica 45
Bonduel 53, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 38
Brillion 63, New Holstein 37
Cedar Grove-Belgium 81, Ozaukee 64
Chesterton 20, Stockbridge 14
Clinton 70, Edgerton 36
Cornell 45, Flambeau 39
Cuba City 53, Darlington 43
DeForest 76, Stoughton 60
Deerfield 61, Palmyra-Eagle 48
Ellsworth 52, Saint Croix Central 39
Evansville 61, Brodhead 57
Frederic 35, Northwood 26
Green Bay Southwest 45, Ashwaubenon 43
Highland 50, River Ridge 46
Kenosha Indian Trail 73, Kenosha Christian Life 28
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 44, Slinger 36
Kewaskum 53, Ripon 51
Lake Mills 67, Columbus 37
Lakeside Lutheran 63, Poynette 49
Lancaster 64, River Valley 35
Lourdes Academy 62, Dodgeland 29
Loyal 56, Greenwood 43
Madison La Follette 52, Madison Memorial 45
Markesan 52, Rio 42
McFarland 62, Jefferson 47
Milw. Washington 63, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 44
Milwaukee North 19, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 16
Mineral Point 57, Fennimore 44
Monona Grove 65, Beaver Dam 58
Monticello 54, Juda 17
Notre Dame 89, Sheboygan North 36
Onalaska 45, La Crosse Central 40
Oostburg 72, Howards Grove 41
Oregon 86, Baraboo 32
Prairie du Chien 66, West Salem 60
Racine St. Catherine’s 78, Racine Horlick 42
Randolph 65, Montello 19
Random Lake 52, Kohler 46
Reedsburg Area 88, Monroe 38
Reedsville 56, Hilbert 34
Roncalli 36, Two Rivers 25
Salam School 71, Saint Joan Antida 25
Sheboygan Area Luth. 78, Sheboygan Christian 43
Sheboygan Falls 57, Kiel 48
St. Croix Falls 55, Northwestern 44
The Prairie School 46, Dominican 42
Turner 41, East Troy 37
Valders 51, Chilton 33
Verona Area 92, Beloit Memorial 35
Watertown 50, Fort Atkinson 24
Waunakee 67, Fort Atkinson 45
Whitewater 52, Big Foot 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..