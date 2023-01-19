The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belleville 54, Waterloo 43

Benton 59, Belmont 43

Black Hawk 49, Pecatonica 45

Bonduel 53, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 38

Brillion 63, New Holstein 37

Cedar Grove-Belgium 81, Ozaukee 64

Chesterton 20, Stockbridge 14

Clinton 70, Edgerton 36

Cornell 45, Flambeau 39

Cuba City 53, Darlington 43

DeForest 76, Stoughton 60

Deerfield 61, Palmyra-Eagle 48

Ellsworth 52, Saint Croix Central 39

Evansville 61, Brodhead 57

Frederic 35, Northwood 26

Green Bay Southwest 45, Ashwaubenon 43

Highland 50, River Ridge 46

Kenosha Indian Trail 73, Kenosha Christian Life 28

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 44, Slinger 36

Kewaskum 53, Ripon 51

Lake Mills 67, Columbus 37

Lakeside Lutheran 63, Poynette 49

Lancaster 64, River Valley 35

Lourdes Academy 62, Dodgeland 29

Loyal 56, Greenwood 43

Madison La Follette 52, Madison Memorial 45

Markesan 52, Rio 42

McFarland 62, Jefferson 47

Milw. Washington 63, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 44

Milwaukee North 19, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 16

Mineral Point 57, Fennimore 44

Monona Grove 65, Beaver Dam 58

Monticello 54, Juda 17

Notre Dame 89, Sheboygan North 36

Onalaska 45, La Crosse Central 40

Oostburg 72, Howards Grove 41

Oregon 86, Baraboo 32

Prairie du Chien 66, West Salem 60

Racine St. Catherine’s 78, Racine Horlick 42

Randolph 65, Montello 19

Random Lake 52, Kohler 46

Reedsburg Area 88, Monroe 38

Reedsville 56, Hilbert 34

Roncalli 36, Two Rivers 25

Salam School 71, Saint Joan Antida 25

Sheboygan Area Luth. 78, Sheboygan Christian 43

Sheboygan Falls 57, Kiel 48

St. Croix Falls 55, Northwestern 44

The Prairie School 46, Dominican 42

Turner 41, East Troy 37

Valders 51, Chilton 33

Verona Area 92, Beloit Memorial 35

Watertown 50, Fort Atkinson 24

Waunakee 67, Fort Atkinson 45

Whitewater 52, Big Foot 28

