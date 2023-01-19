The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belleville 54, Waterloo 43

Bonduel 53, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 38

Brillion 63, New Holstein 37

Cornell 45, Flambeau 39

Ellsworth 52, Saint Croix Central 39

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 44, Slinger 36

Milw. Washington 63, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 44

Milwaukee North 19, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 16

Oregon 86, Baraboo 32

Prairie du Chien 66, West Salem 60

Sheboygan Falls 57, Kiel 48

Watertown 50, Fort Atkinson 24

Whitewater 52, Big Foot 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..