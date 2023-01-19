The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belleville 54, Waterloo 43
Bonduel 53, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 38
Brillion 63, New Holstein 37
Cornell 45, Flambeau 39
Ellsworth 52, Saint Croix Central 39
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 44, Slinger 36
Milw. Washington 63, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 44
Milwaukee North 19, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 16
Oregon 86, Baraboo 32
Prairie du Chien 66, West Salem 60
Sheboygan Falls 57, Kiel 48
Watertown 50, Fort Atkinson 24
Whitewater 52, Big Foot 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..