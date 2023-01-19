MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Shyanne Sellers scored 13 points in the first quarter and matched a career best with 21 points as No. 11 Maryland cruised to a 77-64 victory over Wisconsin. Maryland (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten) built a double-digit lead five minutes in and led 28-15 at the end of the first quarter. Sellers was 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from long distance. A 6-0 spurt pulled Wisconsin within 37-27 with 1:10 to play in the second quarter but the Badgers didn’t get closer. Avery LaBarbera scored 16 points and made four 3-pointers for Wisconsin (6-13, 2-6).

