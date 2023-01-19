EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern has postponed a second straight men’s basketball game because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The Wildcats were slated to host Wisconsin on Saturday, but they announced that the game would not be played as scheduled. Northwestern said it would work with Wisconsin and the Big Ten Conference to find a new date. The Wildcats were supposed to play Iowa on Wednesday, but that game also was postponed. It has been rescheduled for Jan. 31 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

