By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has visited Minnesota to affirm the Biden administration’s commitment to abortion rights despite the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Becerra went to a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in St. Paul Wednesday. Then he appeared with Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic legislative leaders at a news conference before the Minnesota House passed a fast-tracked bill to codify abortion rights into state statues by a vote of 69-65. The Senate could pass the bill as soon as next week. Becerra says it’s time for the rest of the country to follow Minnesota’s lead.

