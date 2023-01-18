MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Steven Crowl scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Wisconsin held on to continue its Madison mastery over Penn State, beating the Nittany Lions 63-60. Chucky Hepburn scored 13 points for Wisconsin. Hepburn made two foul shots with seven seconds left to cap the scoring. Following a Penn State timeout, Andrew Funk’s 3 attempt bounced off the back of the rim and Jordan Davis secured the long rebound to end it. Jalen Pickett scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Penn State.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.