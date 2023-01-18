By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract with former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder Brian Anderson. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. The person said Anderson has agreed can earn $2 million in performances bonuses. The Athletic first reported Anderson had reached a deal with the Brewers. Sportsgrid first reported the terms.

